Telangana: List of January holidays for schools, colleges, educational institutions out

The Telangana government has declared Sankranti holidays for junior colleges and schools in Hyderabad and other regions of the state.

The holidays include a Sunday on January 12.

According to a report by Siasat, schools in the city and other districts around the state will be closed from January 11 to 17. Junior colleges will also be closed for six days starting from January 11.

Following these holidays, several schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts will be closed for Shab-e-Meraj, which falls on January 25.

While it is an optional holiday, many educational institutions, particularly minority ones, will be closed.

However, Republic Day on January 26, which is a general holiday for educational institutions and offices, falls on a Sunday this year.

Aside from schools and junior colleges in Hyderabad, the city's banks will also be closed on January 14 to celebrate the Sankranti festival.

However, banks have only one day of holiday this month.

The following are the upcoming holidays for banks in Hyderabad this month.