Suspension of third-party services, increased security: Anna University students cope with changes

Ten days after an Anna University student was raped by an intruder inside its Guindy campus, the administration has gone into overdrive in an attempt to tighten security.

While trees are being pruned, light bulbs changed and security personnel stationed at every nook, the students — especially women — worry some of the new measures are becoming increasingly restrictive.

At the women's hostel, for instance, ironing and stitching services were suspended due to security reasons while even in broad daylight, at the heart of the campus, students are questioned by security personnel if found sitting alone, women students told The New Indian Express.

"I was sitting by myself at the footpath leading up to the Kotturpuram gate and security personnel walked up to me with a series of questions: 'What was I doing?', 'Why was I alone?' and so on. It was in the morning and the pavement had other people walking throughout the day. There were also several groups of students in the playground right behind me," said a woman studying at the College of Engineering, Guindy, under condition of anonymity.

Following the sexual assault, one of the very first ideas tossed around was to advance the curfew at the women's hostel to 6.30 pm, students said.

"The women fought the management on this, because the move would have affected their participation in sports, access to the on-campus library or the restaurants for dinner. The management seems to have agreed for now," said a final-year student.

Over the past decade, the curfew at the women's hostel has grown tighter, from 9 pm to 8.30 pm. The students are expected to be at their dorms by 8.20 pm for a dorm-wise roll call. The curfew at the men's hostel remains 9 pm.

A sign at the women's hostel gate read, "Ironing and stitching services will be stopped with effect from 31-12-2024 due to security reasons.".

Students believe this is because third-party services are involved. Those who had been using these services, which entailed bringing their clothes to the amenities centre opposite the hostel building, are now forced to look for other options.

Earlier, although some university staff did question students found talking to members of the opposite gender, especially in the evenings and nights, it was largely never a problem for outsiders, as the place was open to the public, students said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Security checks at the gates would be carried out at random and while hostel security — especially at the women's hostel — had always been strict, others parts of the campus were open to all, they added.

"We understand that the measures are for our safety but the university has always failed to find a balanced approach. Before the incident, I had multiple relatives and friends sauntering into the campus with no questions asked. I doubt if it would have been possible in any other institution. Now, even the students are being pulled up for walking or sitting around the campus," said another student.

Since the incident, the university banned outsiders from taking walks inside its premises. Moreover, during the recent alumni meet, attendees were specifically asked to use the Kotturpuram entrance and not the main gate.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a professor said Anna University students are some of the best in the state and are generally focused. "These rules may make sense for the time being but I hope they will be gradually relaxed, with only a few essential regulations for outsiders," the professor added, stated The New Indian Express report.

University registrar J Prakash was unavailable for comments.