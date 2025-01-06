RRB Technician Grade 3 answer key 2024 released: Check details and objection process

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have published the answer key for the Technician Grade 3 examination today, January 6, 2025, on their official websites, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.Alongside the answer key, RRBs have also provided access to the question papers and candidates' recorded responses. Candidates can view these using the direct link provided below.



The direct link will remain active until 9 am on January 11, 2025. During this period, candidates can also challenge the provisional answer key by submitting objections. A fee of Rs 50 (plus applicable bank charges) per question is required to object. If the challenge is deemed valid, the fee will be refunded, excluding bank charges.

The Technician Grade 3 recruitment examination was conducted from December 20 to December 30, 2024. This recruitment drive is for 9,144 vacancies, including 1,092 posts for Grade 1 Signalers and 8,052 posts for Grade 3 Technicians.



RRBs have emphasised that the objection window will close promptly at 9 am on January 11, and no representations will be accepted after the deadline. Candidates should review the provisional answer key and raise objections well before the cut-off time to avoid any last-minute issues.



For further updates, stay tuned to RRB's official notifications.