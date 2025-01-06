“No need to panic”: Health Minister Nadda as India registers 3 cases of HMPV

Today, Monday, January 6, India confirmed its first three cases of HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus), two in Karnataka and one in Gujarat.

All cases have been identified in children. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that the two instances in Karnataka were discovered during routine inspection for several respiratory viral infections, Hindustan Times reports.

The three cases include a three-month-old female newborn in Bengaluru who has been discharged, an eight-month-old male infant in the city who has been admitted to a hospital with bronchopneumonia, and a child in Ahmedabad who has been admitted to a private hospital.

Notably, neither of the infants had previously travelled internationally, according to the ministry's statement.

While HMPV cases spurred social media uproar and public fears that it might be similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials repeatedly urged people not to panic, stating that it is just like a regular flu.

JP Nadda, Union Health Minister, stated in a video message that the virus has been circulating for years and that there is no reason to fear.

Health experts stated that, while there is no vaccine for HMPV yet, a standard flu shot or three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be enough to grant people immunity to it.