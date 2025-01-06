NEET-PG 2024: NBEMS notifies reduced qualifying percentiles

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has notified the reduction in the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 today, January 6.

This significant move for medical aspirants comes following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s directive on January 2.

The revised minimum qualifying criteria are as follows:

General/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 15th Percentile

Unreserved Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (UR-PwBD): 10th Percentile

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes (SC/ST/OBC): 10th Percentile

Two days ago, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced a similar reduction in the cut-off percentile for the ongoing NEET-PG 2024 counselling rounds.

NBEMS clarified that while the percentile criteria have been revised, the NEET-PG 2024 rank list remains unchanged as published earlier.

The NEET-PG 2024 examination was conducted on August 11, 2024, in two shifts for admissions to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6 years), and NBEMS Diploma Courses for the 2024-25 session. The results were declared on August 23, 2024.