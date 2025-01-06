HMPV enters India: 8-month-old baby diagnosed with Human Metapneumovirus in Bengaluru

An eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru has tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), as confirmed by the Karnataka Health Department, stated a report by MoneyControl.

Reports indicate that the child has no travel history. The case has been reported to the Union Health Ministry. However, it remains unclear whether this is the same strain of HMPV linked to a recent spike in respiratory illnesses in China, as per News18.



The Union Health Ministry has stated that India is well-prepared to handle respiratory illnesses, with surveillance systems indicating no unusual surge in cases. On Saturday, January 4, the ministry conducted a joint monitoring group meeting to discuss the reports of increasing respiratory illnesses in China over the past few weeks.



The ministry emphasised that the situation is being “closely monitored through all available channels” and has sought timely updates from the World Health Organization (WHO).



“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior health ministry official told PTI.



A press release summarising the meeting's key outcomes noted that the situation in China aligns with seasonal patterns.



“The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is the influenza virus, RSV, and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season,” the release stated