H-1B visa workers good for US economy: US Immigrant Services report

It is well established that foreign workers play an important role in addressing labour shortages in the United States of America (USA), notably in fields related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).

Every year, American companies fight for a limited number of H-1B visa holders granted by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to hire highly qualified foreign individuals. Due to a low statutory quota, demand for these visas has frequently outpaced supply in recent years, with many hitting the maximum before the end of the fiscal year, Economic Times reports.

According to the American Immigration Council's most recent study, H-1B workers not only fill critical gaps in STEM fields but also supplement the American workforce and create new job opportunities.

The American Immigration study, quoting economists, states that the presence of immigrant workers in the United States creates new job prospects for native-born workers.

This happens in five ways, according to the study: