Calicut University odd semester exam 2024-25 results announced: Check details here

Calicut University has officially declared the results for the odd semester examinations of the academic session 2024-25, stated a report by The Indian Express.

Students who appeared for the exams held in November 2024 can now access their results on the university's official website: https://results.uoc.ac.in/. The results are available for several undergraduate programmes, including regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations.



Results declared for the following exams:

- Fifth semester Bachelor of Commerce (Professional) CUCBCSS UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2024

- Fifth Semester BCom/BBA/BHD/BHA/BTHM CBCSS UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2024

- Fifth Semester BSc/BCA CBCSS UG Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination November 2024



How to check Calicut University results 2024-25

1. Visit the official results portal: https://results.uoc.ac.in/.

2. On the homepage, click on the relevant ‘Results’ link.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Select the exam result link you want to view.

5. Enter your registration number and the security code provided.

6. Click on Submit to view your results.

7. Download and save your scorecard for future reference.



Students who wish to apply for revaluation can do so by clicking on the 'Revaluation' option at the top-right corner of the results page. Follow the provided instructions carefully to complete the application process.



In case the website is slow owing to heavy traffic, students are advised to wait for the traffic to reduce before trying again.