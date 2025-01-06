BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor arrested during fast unto death

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor, who had been on a fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, was arrested today, Monday, January 6, early in the morning, according to officials. This was stated in a report by PTI.



Police personnel removed Kishor and his supporters from the protest site before taking him to Patna All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check-up, his supporters claimed.



Confirming the development, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “Yes, Kishor and his supporters sitting on dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by the police on Monday morning. They will now be produced before a court."



Kishor launched his fast on January 2 in solidarity with Civil Service aspirants demanding the cancellation of the December 13 BPSC examination, which was marred by allegations of a question paper leak.

The BPSC, however, ordered a retest for select candidates, which was conducted on January 4 at 22 centres in Patna. Of the 12,012 candidates eligible for the retest, 5,943 appeared, with no reports of misconduct, the BPSC stated.



The Patna Police had earlier registered a case against Kishor for staging the protest at Gandhi Maidan near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, a restricted site.