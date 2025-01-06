AP SBTET Diploma results 2024-25 declared: Check details and download marksheet

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) has officially released the results for Diploma C16, C20, and C23 examinations for the academic session 2024–2025. This was stated in a report by MoneyControl.

Students who appeared for these exams can now check their results and download their marksheets from the official website: https://sbtet.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the results are available on Manabadi portals, including https://manabadi.co.in and https://manabadi.info.



AP SBTET Diploma exam overview

The AP SBTET Diploma Examinations were conducted for C23, C20, and C16 (first year, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth semesters) during October and November 2024. Following the completion of the evaluation process, the board has activated the direct link for students to access their results.



Direct Link: https://sbtet.ap.gov.in



Steps to download AP SBTET Diploma results 2025

1. Visit the official website: https://sbtet.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, navigate to the “Results” section.

3. Click on the link for "Diploma C16, C20, C23 Results 2025."

4. Enter your login credentials, including your hall ticket number and date of birth.

5. Click “Submit” to view your results.

6. Download the mark sheet in PDF format and save it for future use.



Important instructions

Students are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on their marksheets. In case of any discrepancies, immediately contact the AP SBTET helpline or reach out to the respective college authorities for assistance.