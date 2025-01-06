Andhra Pradesh: 16-year-old drowns in Krishna river

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old drowned in the Krishna river, and another boy was washed away in Sattenapalli on Sunday, January 5. According to the police, as many as five intermediate students, residents of Sattenapalle town, went for a swim at Amaravati's major canal on the outskirts of the town, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Due to heavy current, Podili Charan, and Nalluri Gopichand washed away in the water. Panicked, the other three boys immediately called out for help.

The parents and the police rushed to the spot and launched a search mission. They found the dead body of Charan and the search is still on for Gopichand.

The kin of the deceased was devastated, while the parents of the deceased were waiting with bated breath in hopes of finding their son alive.

Teachers booked

Four teachers of a Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya in Nizamsagar have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing girl students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Following complaints from some of the girls, a teacher was booked under the POCSO Act and transferred to Karnataka. With students complaining about three more teachers, the police arrested them.

The three were remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

The accused were identified as Koteshwar Rao, Venugopal, Subhash and Astosh Kumar.