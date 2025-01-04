XAT 2025 tomorrow: Key details, exam pattern, and marking scheme

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur will conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 on January 5, 2025, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. The exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm, spanning a total duration of three hours.

Candidates appearing for the test must download their admit cards from the official website, http://xatonline.in, and carry a valid photo ID along with the admit card to the exam centre.

The XAT 2025 question paper is divided into two parts. Part 1, the aptitude test, will last 170 minutes, while Part 2, the general knowledge section, will be allotted 10 minutes. Candidates can begin with any section of their choice. The general knowledge section will not carry negative marks and will not affect the overall percentile or cut-off, although it will be considered during the selection process.

The marking scheme for XAT 2025 includes a penalty for incorrect answers and skipped questions. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Additionally, candidates can skip up to eight questions without incurring any penalty. However, for every question skipped beyond the eighth, 0.1 marks will be deducted.

A total of 95 questions are expected in the paper. Candidates are advised to manage their time and strategies carefully, keeping the marking scheme and penalties in mind. For live updates and further instructions, visit the official website.