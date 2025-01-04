University of Kashmir postpones January 6 examinations owing to Guru Gobind Singh ji's birthday

The University of Kashmir (KU) has announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for January 6, 2025, in observance of the public holiday marking Guru Gobind Singh ji's birthday, as stated in a report by Greater Kashmir.



Guru Gobind Singh ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, is revered for his significant contributions to Sikhism, including the founding of the Khalsa in 1699. His birth anniversary is celebrated with great devotion across India, and in recognition of this, January 6 has been declared a public holiday.



Following this, the university's examination department issued a notification stating, "It is notified for information of all the concerned that the University examinations scheduled for the said date stands postponed. Fresh dates for the conduct of postponed papers shall be notified separately."



Having said that, the University of Kashmir, located in Srinagar, is a leading institution in the region, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The postponement of examinations is a considerate measure to allow students and staff to participate in the festivities associated with this important occasion.



Furthermore, students are advised to regularly check the official university website and stay in contact with their respective departments for updates regarding the rescheduling of the postponed examinations. The university has assured that new dates will be announced promptly to minimise any disruption to the academic calendar.