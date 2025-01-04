Unemployed Telugu youngsters arrested in US for attempting to extort Indian grocery store owner

An alleged case of blackmail and extortion involving Telugu students in Dallas, USA, (United States of America) has sparked concern within the local Indian-American community, as stated in a report by the Times of India.



The group, reportedly students from Telangana, was arrested for allegedly using coercive tactics to demand $100,000 from the owner of Desi Chowrastha, an Indian grocery store and restaurant owned by a fellow Telugu-speaking person. A video of the incident went viral on social media on New Year's Eve.



The students accused the shop owner of discrepancies in the store’s weighing scale, recording videos as supposed evidence. They allegedly threatened to leak the footage to a satellite channel or publish it online unless their demands were met. However, the shop owner responded with remarkable composure.



Seeking advice from friends, he decided to gather evidence before contacting the police. He arranged to meet the group at a local restaurant, where he and his friends recorded the interaction live, exposing the extortion attempt.



The incident has caused significant embarrassment for the families of the accused students in India and outrage within the local Indian community. The students, who had travelled to the US for education, reportedly struggled to secure jobs after completing their courses, which may have led to this drastic and unlawful action.



The shop owner expressed regret over the incident, stating, "These students not only committed a serious crime but also ruined their careers and lives. Their actions have embarrassed their families and the larger Telugu community in the US."



Local authorities are investigating the case, and further legal actions are expected to follow.