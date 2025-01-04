Seven, including five juveniles, held in East Delhi schoolboy's murder

The Delhi Police has apprehended seven individuals, including five juveniles, in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old schoolboy in East Delhi, an official said today, Saturday, January 4. This was stated in a report by PTI.



The suspects, who were attempting to flee the city, were caught by the police. A knife used in the murder, along with other crucial evidence, has been recovered.



The Class IX student was attacked on Friday evening, January 3, outside a school in the Shakarpur area of East Delhi.



"Investigations revealed that during a break at 4 pm, a classmate of the victim allegedly borrowed a mobile phone and made a call. The accused classmate allegedly discussed a dispute with the victim and instructed the person on the line to 'send people'," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania.



Around 6 pm, as students were leaving the school, the accused classmate was seen outside with a group. The situation escalated when another juvenile, part of the group, stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing critical injuries.



The attackers fled the scene immediately. School staff provided first aid and rushed the student to Hedgewar Hospital. Owing to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he succumbed, police said.



Three specialised teams reviewed CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses, and analysed technical evidence to track down the suspects.



"Their coordinated efforts led to the apprehension of all seven accused while they attempted to escape," Dhania added.



Among the seven are two adults — Saarthi (19), a college student, and Aman Kumar (31), a dairy shop owner.



The police seized critical evidence, including the accused's blood-stained clothes, shoes, the knife, and its cover. Investigations are ongoing to determine the roles and motives of each suspect, Dhania said.