RRB NTPC exam 2024 updates: Key dates, vacancy details, selection process

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exam dates on their respective official websites, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The notification will include crucial details such as the exam city intimation slip date and admit card release date.

The selection process will consist of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT) or Typing Skill Test (CBTST), as applicable.



This recruitment aims to fill 11,558 vacancies, including 8,113 graduate-level and 3,445 undergraduate-level posts.



Vacancy breakdown

Undergraduate-Level posts

- Commercial cum ticket clerk: 2,022 vacancies

- Accounts clerk cum typist: 361 vacancies

- Junior clerk cum typist: 990 vacancies

- Trains clerk: 72 vacancies



Graduate-Level posts

- Chief commercial cum ticket supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

- Station Master: 994 vacancies

- Goods train manager: 3,144 vacancies

- Junior account assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

- Senior clerk cum typist: 732 vacancies



How to check RRB NTPC result 2024

1. Visit the official website of the respective RRB.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the RRB NTPC 2024 exam schedule.

3. A new PDF will open displaying the exam dates.

4. Download and print the document for future reference.



Stages of exam for RRB NTPC UG posts

- The selection process for undergraduate posts includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBT), followed by:

- A Typing Skill Test (TST) for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.

- Document verification and medical examination for other roles like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk.



RRB NTPC 2024 registration dates

- The registration process for graduate-level posts began on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024.

- For undergraduate-level posts, applications were accepted from September 21 to October 20, 2024.



RRB NTPC 2024 selection criteria

Undergraduate-level posts will have two stages:

- A Computer-Based Test (CBT).

- A Typing Skill Test (TST), wherever applicable.



About RRB NTPC 2024 admit card

- Exam dates will be published on the official websites of participating RRBs.

- E-call letters for CBTs, CBATs, TSTs, and document verification (if applicable) can only be downloaded from the respective RRB websites.