Provisional licences granted as relief for DPharm graduates while DPEE remains delayed

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has stepped in to address the indefinite delay of the Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) by granting provisional registration to DPharm graduates from the 2023–2024 academic year.

According to a circular issued on December 31, 2024, these graduates will now be eligible for one-year licences to practise as pharmacists, providing much-needed relief amidst widespread frustration, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The DPEE, overseen by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), was initially scheduled for October 2024. However, its postponement left lakhs of graduates unable to start their careers.

PCI’s circular directs state pharmacy councils to issue provisional licences contingent on graduates completing their courses and submitting affidavits agreeing to the new terms. The licences will require renewal after the exit exam is conducted, the Hindustan Times reports.

Financial strain also compounds the challenges. Graduates note that the examination fees — initially set at Rs 5,900 — are unaffordable for many students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

To alleviate this burden, the PCI proposed a single-paper exam format, amending existing regulations under the Pharmacy Act, 1948, pending approval by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per Hindustan Times, Dr Milind Umekar, National President of the Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India, described the provisional licences as a "welcome interim measure" while emphasising the pressing need for clarity on the DPEE timeline.