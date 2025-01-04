Postpone implementation of CBSE in gov't schools in Puducherry. Who is saying this?

The Estimate Committee of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly has recommended postponing the implementation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus in government schools until the 2026 academic year, citing inadequate preparation and several deficiencies in the current system.

The committee meeting, chaired by Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) AMH Nazim recently, highlighted concerns over the hasty introduction of the CBSE syllabus this academic year. Members noted a significant decline in student performance and a lack of readiness among teachers and students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Key issues raised included insufficient teacher training, unfilled teaching positions, and a severe shortage of subject-specific teachers, particularly for civics, history, geography, political science, vocational education, and physical education.

The absence of physical education textbooks, reliance on photocopies, and a lack of physical training instructors in middle schools were also flagged.

The committee emphasised that work education classes for vocational streams, meant to be held twice a week, could not be conducted due to a lack of appointed teachers.

With nine months of the academic year already completed, the panel warned that immediate implementation of the CBSE syllabus could lead to increased student dropouts and recommended delaying it to allow for adequate preparation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Another issue raised was that children who completed Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) have to wait for a year to join Class I, as a student is required to attain the age of six years by March 31 under CBSE.

The education secretary assured the committee that a dedicated panel would be formed to address these challenges and implement solutions.