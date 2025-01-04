NEET: To take a drop year or not? Read fresh arguments netizens made on the continuing debate

Can something in excess be good?

While stories are being churned out, and students are glorified for their persistence in becoming doctors, the decision needs to be balanced.

Medhabi intends to just take one drop-year, justifying that a drop year or two does no harm and, in fact, helps in narrowing down the aspirant's perspective; also said that having a 'safety net' is quite crucial.

"I've always been passionate about Science and have wanted to become a doctor. In addition to taking the NEET, I also appeared for the IAT (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test) and may consider taking the SATs," said Medhabi. She went on to explain that although she scored an impressive 680/720 on her first attempt, her decision to take a gap year was a calculated one, and in her view, it shouldn't be seen as a waste of time.

"It is a yearly examination, and a lot is at stake. Yes, one may ask, 'If they can't do it now how will they survive the rigour of MBBS?', but placing such an onus on a candidate and their performance is quite judgemental. It is all about subjectivity, choices, confidence, and a little play of luck," she stated.

What about NEET-PG?

"My views on drop. Drop after NEET UG and NEET PG is completely different ball game. For one you can give attempts by while earning decently and in other you are doing everything on your parents money.

For UG no more than 2 drops,Please! For PG you are your own judge." - (@Aspirin150mg)