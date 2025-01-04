NEET: To take a drop year or not? Read fresh arguments netizens made on the continuing debate

"NEET is essentially a 3-hour 20-minute performative test, which, in my view, cannot determine whether someone will become a good or bad doctor in the future," said Medhabi Ganguly, a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirant.
Medhabi's statement is not necessarily an argument against NEET as the best indicator of a student's abilities, but rather a response to a common question: Does failing the NEET on the first attempt imply that someone will not be a good doctor after completing their MBBS? And are multiple attempts nothing but a rabid decision?
This question was sparked by a renewed debate on social media platform X about whether taking multiple shots at the exam can be considered a reckless decision. Dr Aditya Gupta (@DrAditya2935), an X user, expressed his thoughts on the matter:
"Even UPSC has 6 attempt limit.
Here we have Doctors justifying 7-10 drops for NEET UG.
I won’t say anything- otherwise people get offended.
Just ensure to take Folic acid when planning a baby. That’s all."
The tweet, posted yesterday, Friday, January 3, has garnered over 55,000 views, with countless people sharing their opinions. While there is a fine line between passion and obsession, many netizens have criticised the tweet for its lack of sensitivity and disregard for the complexities of personal experiences.
An X user expressing her views on the tweet takes a dig at it sarcastically and questions whether focusing solely on the number of attempts is what truly matters and not the dedication, its eventual success or outcome.
She further implied that such a complex decision should not be trivialised or reduced to something so simplistic.
She wrote,
"Oh, right , because clearly , the only thing that matters in life is how many attempts you take an exam , not the dedication or the actual outcome. And planning a baby? Sure, let's reduce complex life decisions to a supplement reminder" - (@DrChandanaReddy)
Another user brought up a pertinent issue of privilege. The user highlighted the disparity when it comes to accessing educational means and preparation opportunities.
He replied, "Sir..everyone is not privileged like you...who can start preparing even from 10 the class...I have prepared in my Bsc BcZ i studied in govt school...with no facilities" - (@Shubham02270396)
Well, no matter how plausible it may seem, can there be any justification for spending seven to ten years stuck in a vicious cycle
Another user, countering the above-mentioned statement, highlighted his personal achievement and the fact that he is pursuing his education at a Government Medical College (GMC) despite being less privileged, further cautioning against prolonged delays in education.
"For those who rant about privilege,
I don't own generational wealth,
Father being a farmer.
Primary schooling from govt schools No coaching, studied on my own Cleared both exams at first attempt(ug,pg)
MBBS at gmc
But will never advise anyone to go for more than one drop...." - (@rbrtdwnysr)
Can something in excess be good?
While stories are being churned out, and students are glorified for their persistence in becoming doctors, the decision needs to be balanced.
Medhabi intends to just take one drop-year, justifying that a drop year or two does no harm and, in fact, helps in narrowing down the aspirant's perspective; also said that having a 'safety net' is quite crucial.
"I've always been passionate about Science and have wanted to become a doctor. In addition to taking the NEET, I also appeared for the IAT (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research Aptitude Test) and may consider taking the SATs," said Medhabi. She went on to explain that although she scored an impressive 680/720 on her first attempt, her decision to take a gap year was a calculated one, and in her view, it shouldn't be seen as a waste of time.
"It is a yearly examination, and a lot is at stake. Yes, one may ask, 'If they can't do it now how will they survive the rigour of MBBS?', but placing such an onus on a candidate and their performance is quite judgemental. It is all about subjectivity, choices, confidence, and a little play of luck," she stated.
What about NEET-PG?
"My views on drop. Drop after NEET UG and NEET PG is completely different ball game. For one you can give attempts by while earning decently and in other you are doing everything on your parents money.
For UG no more than 2 drops,Please! For PG you are your own judge." - (@Aspirin150mg)
As the debate over taking gap years before the NEET exam continued, netizens also discussed whether taking a drop year is a sensible decision or just tomfoolery.
User Abhay Prakash, in the statement above, pointed out that there are significant differences in circumstances when it comes to taking drop years and using the time for preparation.
Criticising the situation, he remarked that taking a drop for undergraduate preparation might lead to one being dependent on others. However, taking a drop before the postgraduate (PG) exam still ensures that the aspirant has a source of income and is independent, thanks to internships one can take up.
Akshita Agarwal, who is now pursuing her Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Paediatrics from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore, preferred not to take a drop year, as she had qualified the NEET-PG exam that was held in August 2024. She reasoned that her decision to wait another year in the hope of a better college could have resulted in a "gamble of a kind".
"This time, due to the normalisation process, things had turned a little topsy-turvy for us, and hence, I decided to not risk it anymore or take a year drop. It was a great risk to me," said Agarwal.
However, exposing a different side of the coin, she told EdexLive that people who decide to take drop years before PG may not be in a disadvantageous position, as neither is it looked down upon or scrutinised.
"Nobody really cares how many years it took you to get there because, in the end, everyone is here to learn and earn the same degree," she said.
She added that after an MBBS degree, doctors still have the choice to work as duty doctors or medical officers, and are compensated fairly.
The complex and ongoing debate over whether taking drop years is justified may never end, but a netizen with the username (@novembermirror) made an insightful comment, suggesting that aspirants should not appease themselves with the idea that there will always be another chance.
The user wrote, "...It's not always 'next time over your mental health.'"