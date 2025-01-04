NEET-PG cut-off reductions — a recurring trend: Let's look at what happened in the years gone by

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a reduction in the NEET PG 2024 cut-off percentile for subsequent rounds of counselling, a decision made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Medical Commission (NMC). This was announced today, Saturday, January 4.
However, this is not a new development. Over the years, lowering the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) cutoff has become a recurring measure to tackle the persistent issue of vacant postgraduate medical seats.
Dr Priyesh Nayak, a NEET-PG educator and third-year orthopaedics resident, shared his insights: “The main reason behind this trend of reducing the cut-off every year is the lack of interest in non-clinical seats. Completing MBBS requires immense time and effort, and students aspire for hands-on clinical experience and patient interaction, which non-clinical subjects often lack.”
Let us take a closer look at this trend in the previous years:
NEET-PG cut-offs over the years
2024: The qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2024 has been reduced significantly.
General and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category candidates now require a minimum of 15th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC and PwD (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backwards Classes/Person with Disabilities) candidates need 10th percentile.
Previously, the cut-offs were set at the 50th percentile for General, 45th for General-PwBD, and 40th for SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD in these categories).
2023: The NEET-PG 2023 cut-off was reduced to zero, allowing candidates with scores as low as minus 40 to qualify. This unprecedented move stirred widespread controversy within the medical community. The Union Health Ministry clarified that the decision was aimed to expand the pool of candidates, though admissions remained merit-based.
2022: The NEET-PG 2022 cut-off was lowered by 15 percentile across all categories due to around 1,400 vacant seats, mostly in pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects. The General category cut-off dropped from the 50th percentile to the 25th, General-PwD from the 45th to the 20th percentile, and SC/ST/OBC (including PwD) from the 40th to the 15th percentile.
2021: In 2021, the cut-off was reduced by 15 percentile across all categories after over 8,000 postgraduate medical seats remained unfilled, even after two rounds of all-India and state quota counselling.
2020: The 2020 NEET PG cut-off saw a significant reduction of 20 percentile across all categories. The General category cut-off was brought down from the 50th percentile to the 30th. Similarly, PwD candidates saw a reduction from the 45th to the 25th percentile, and SC/ST/OBC (including PwD) from the 40th to the 30th percentile.
2019: In 2019, the cut-off was reduced by 6 percentile to address vacant seats after the completion of all counselling rounds. The General category cut-off was lowered to the 44th percentile, PwD to the 39th percentile, and SC/ST/OBC to the 34th percentile.
2018: The government reduced the NEET-PG 2018 cut-off by 15 percentile following complaints about vacant seats due to high qualifying thresholds. This decision allowed over 18,000 candidates to participate in counselling and minimised the wastage of seats.
2017: In 2017, the cut-off was reduced by 7.5 percentile as many candidates failed to secure the minimum marks. The revised cut-off stood at 42.5 percentile for General, 37.5 for PwD, and 32.5 for SC/ST/OBC categories.
The trend of reducing the NEET-PG cut-off highlights systemic challenges in postgraduate medical education. While it offers opportunities to more candidates, it also raises questions about the long-term impact on the quality of medical training and the appeal of non-clinical specialisations.
