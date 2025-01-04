Midday meal for AP intermediate students to be launched today | Details here

Andhra Pradesh's Human Resource Development and Information Technology (HRD and IT) Minister, Nara Lokesh, has taken several initiatives to enhance attendance rates and academic performance in government colleges.

One such initiative is the implementation of the Dokka Seethamma midday meal scheme for 1,48,419 intermediate students enrolled in 475 government junior colleges across the state, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Minister Lokesh will officially launch the midday meal scheme today, Saturday, January 4, at the Government Junior College in Payakapuram, Vijayawada. The programme will be attended by ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Out of the 475 government junior colleges, 398 are linked with nearby schools where meals will be prepared. The remaining 77 colleges will rely on centralised kitchens for meal preparation.

This year, Rs 27.39 crore will be allocated for the scheme, with Rs 85.84 crore set aside for the next academic year, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Commissioner and Director of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Kritika Shukla and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday, December 31, had reviewed preparations for the implementation of the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme for Intermediate students at Lady Ample Government Girls’ Junior College in Machilipatnam.