MCC extends NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Round 1, 2 resignation deadline to January 8

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the resignation deadline for Rounds 1 and 2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Counselling, as stated in a report by The Telegraph. Candidates can now resign their seats with the forfeiture of the security deposit until 6.00 pm on January 8, 2025. Previously, the last date to resign was December 26, 2024.



As per the official notice on the MCC website, "The Resignation for Round-1 & Round-2 seats with forfeiture of security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended up to 06:00 pm of 8th January 2025."



Candidates wishing to resign can access the direct link on the official MCC website at http://mcc.nic.in.



NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat allotment result: Steps to check

The Round 3 seat allotment results will be announced on January 4, 2025. To check the results:



1. Visit the official website at http://mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the "NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the newly opened page.

4. Submit the details and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.



Reporting and verification timeline

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 can report to their respective institutes from January 6 to January 13, 2025. The data verification for joined candidates by institutes and data sharing with MCC will take place from January 14 to January 15, 2025.