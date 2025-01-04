IIT Kanpur achieves new heights: 152 IPR filings in 2024, groundbreaking innovations in medtech, and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has set a new benchmark by filing 152 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in 2024, The Indian Express reports. This marks the highest number of filings in a single year for the institute, sustaining its growth streak for the fourth consecutive year.

To date, IIT Kanpur has filed a total of 1,200 IPRs, while maintaining an industry-leading licensing rate of 12.91% in 2024.

As The Indian Express notes, this year’s filings include 124 patents, 10 design registrations, six trademark applications, and two copyrights. Among them are seven US patents, two Chinese patents, and one European patent, showcasing IIT Kanpur's growing global footprint.

Domains like medtech and nanotechnology feature prominently, with standout inventions such as a transdermal drug-delivery patch, a hybrid-powered electric tower car, and Kryptoceler, a cryptographic accelerator.

The institute also saw 217 earlier filings granted this year. These include a quadcopter drone with an out-of-plane folding mechanism, a portable medical suction device, and a smart electric meter.

Adding to its accolades, IIT Kanpur won the STEM Impact Award 2024 for the "Haptic Smart Watch for Blind & Visually Impaired," which has had a profound socio-economic impact. This is the institute’s third time receiving the award.

Furthermore, IIT Kanpur licensed seven technologies and launched two pioneering products: an Air Sampling Device and a Metamaterial Cloaking System, as highlighted by The Indian Express.