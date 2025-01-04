Hundreds of college students in MP left shocked as exam fiasco results in zero marks

Students from Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest on Friday, January 3, after hundreds received '00' marks in their BSc first-year exams.

The students, rallying under the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), accused the administration of negligence and demanded immediate corrective measures.

Protesters stormed the offices of Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Verma and Registrar Rajendra Kuraria, raising slogans and beating drums, which they said was an attempt to "wake up the administration".

They also wore masks resembling Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Higher Education Minister, and the Governor, supposedly symbolising that they have been ‘held hostage’.