Hundreds of college students in MP left shocked as exam fiasco results in zero marks

Students from Jabalpur's Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (RDVV) in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest on Friday, January 3, after hundreds received '00' marks in their BSc first-year exams.
The students, rallying under the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), accused the administration of negligence and demanded immediate corrective measures.
Protesters stormed the offices of Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Verma and Registrar Rajendra Kuraria, raising slogans and beating drums, which they said was an attempt to "wake up the administration".
They also wore masks resembling Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Higher Education Minister, and the Governor, supposedly symbolising that they have been ‘held hostage’.
A BSc first-year student, Anjali Yadav, expressed her frustration to Free Press Journal, saying, "We gave the exams with full dedication, but got zero marks. It is an insult to our hard work."
NSUI District President Sachin Rajak added, "The Vice-Chancellor cannot escape responsibility. Our protest will continue until justice is served."
According to Free Press Journal, Registrar Rajendra Kuraria acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a possible technical error. He assured students that their grievances would be addressed swiftly, with necessary corrections made.
Protesters, however, remain sceptical, emphasising the toll on their mental well-being. Some have demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajesh Verma and urged greater transparency and accountability in the university's processes.
As reported by Free Press Journal, students fear that such errors jeopardise their academic future. They insist that measures must be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.