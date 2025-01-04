Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases surge in China: Should the world be concerned?

The spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory infection with symptoms resembling the flu and COVID-19, has triggered global concern following reports of its rapid spread in China. This was stated in a report by Zee News.



China has recently seen a rise in hospitalisations owing to respiratory illnesses, with images of people wearing masks in hospitals evoking memories of the early COVID-19 pandemic. Comparisons have been drawn between HMPV's spread and the early stages of COVID-19, which ultimately caused a global health crisis.



What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), discovered in 2001, is a respiratory virus causing flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. While most infections dwindle within a week, HMPV can lead to severe complications like bronchitis or pneumonia in vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.



What did China Say?

Chinese authorities are working to ease concerns. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning, acknowledged that respiratory infections typically spike during the winter months.



She reassured the public, stating, “The Chinese government is closely monitoring the situation,” adding that both locals and tourists can feel safe travelling in China.



India’s response: No need to panic

In India, which has endured some of the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the developments around HMPV are being closely watched. Dr Atul Goel, a senior official with India’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), emphasised that there is no need to raise an alarm.

He explained that HMPV is a respiratory virus similar to the common cold that primarily affects young children and the elderly. He added that India has not observed a significant rise in respiratory infections, with hospital data for December 2024 showing no unusual trends.

WHO’s stance

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not issued a specific statement on the situation in China but continues to monitor the global spread of HMPV. Neighbouring regions, including Hong Kong, have reported isolated cases but no widespread outbreaks. Neither the WHO nor Chinese authorities have declared a state of emergency.



For now, the global community is watchful, but experts urge the public to remain calm and take standard precautions to prevent respiratory infections.