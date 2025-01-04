"Exploited and undervalued": Stipend of J&K MBBS students remains stagnant at Rs 12,300

In the picturesque Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a storm is brewing in the medical community over the glaring disparity in stipends provided to MBBS interns.

Across India, MBBS interns earn between Rs 26,000 and Rs 30,000 for their relentless work. Yet, in Jammu and Kashmir, these dedicated young doctors are paid a meagre Rs 12,300 — less than half the national average.

The issue has sparked outrage on social media, with tweets highlighting the injustice faced by J&K’s MBBS interns. What adds to the frustration is the stark contrast between the government's claims of “insufficient funds” and reports of officials and leaders indulging in luxuries. This disparity has left the medical community questioning the state’s priorities.

"A pathetic situation"

Dr Safoora, General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Students Association (JKMSA), described the situation as “pathetic.”

In an interview with EdexLive, she said, “The stipend has remained stagnant at Rs 12,300 for years, despite repeated promises of revision. Interns in other states, like Bihar and West Bengal, earn nearly double. Why not us?”

Dr Safoora also pointed out the hypocrisy of the government’s claims of financial constraints. “They have no problem spending on extravagant things, but when it comes to fulfilling the legitimate demands of medical graduates working tirelessly, there’s always the excuse of insufficient funds. The disparity is not just unfair; it’s demeaning.”

Efforts by JKMSA to engage with the government have been met with silence and empty assurances.

“We’ve approached officials multiple times. They assure us action but never follow through,” she lamented. The association has also advocated for stipends for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), who currently receive nothing despite similar workloads.

The voices of interns

An MBBS intern from Jammu & Kashmir, on the condition of anonymity, echoed these frustrations, detailing the exhausting realities of their work.

“We are given 36-hour shifts, perform duties similar to postgraduates, and yet receive less than half the stipend paid in other states,” he said. Highlighting the financial strain, he added, “As 24- or 25-year-olds, we’re expected to support ourselves and our families, but with Rs 12,300, it’s impossible to meet basic needs.”

The intern also recounted the bureaucratic indifference they’ve faced. “Since 2022, we’ve been trying to resolve this. Files move between departments, and nothing happens. At one point, they even suggested hiking MBBS fees to fund stipends. How is that fair?”

Internships are mandatory for MBBS graduates, making them vulnerable to exploitation. “Without completing our internship, we can’t get our permanent registration or pursue postgraduate studies. It’s a form of forced labour,” he said.

The intern’s words underscore the psychological toll of this disparity. “When you’re giving us 36-hour shifts for such a scarce stipend that is lower than graduates with the same qualification from other states, you question your own competence. It’s demoralising and unfair.”

A question of priorities

The disparity in stipends raises uncomfortable questions about the government’s priorities. Why can states like Assam afford to pay their interns close to Rs 40,000 while J&K pleads poverty? The issue is not just about money; it’s about respect for the work and sacrifices of young doctors, they say.

What stings the most for these interns is the unfulfilled promises. “Before elections, they promised a raise in stipends,” said Dr Safoora. “But now, when it’s time to deliver, they hide behind the excuse of insufficient funds.”