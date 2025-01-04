Deliberate arson damages IIT Bombay lab: Police investigate kerosene-fuelled fire

A suspected act of arson caused significant damage at the computer lab of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Powai, on New Year’s Eve.

As per the Free Press Journal, the fire was intentionally started using a kerosene-like substance, destroying property worth Rs 1,50,000, including six computers, two air conditioners, and a projector.

The incident occurred between 6.15 pm and 8.45 pm on December 31, 2024. According to the First Information Report (FIR), a PhD student named Pankaj noticed smoke emanating from the lab at around 8.45 pm.

He promptly informed Assistant Professor Chandrashekhar Tyagrajan, who found the room filled with smoke. Students and others had already opened the lab by the time he arrived.

Security guard Rajendra Yadav alerted the fire brigade, which quickly extinguished the flames. Upon inspection, Tyagrajan and Head of Department AH Pradip confirmed the destruction of computers, chairs, and other equipment.

Following a complaint filed by Tyagrajan, the Powai police registered a case under Section 326(f) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sonavane told the Free Press Journal, “This appears to be a deliberate act of mischief. We are examining CCTV footage and actively investigating the matter.”

The police conducted a site inspection, confirming the use of a flammable substance.