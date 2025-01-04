Delhi stabbing: 14-year-old killed outside school after altercation, seven apprehended

A heated altercation outside a government school in Shakarpur, Delhi, ended in tragedy as 14-year-old Ishu Gupta was fatally stabbed yesterday, January 3. Seven suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident, as reported by ANI.

According to an official statement, the stabbing occurred during the dispersal of students after extra classes at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No 2. A quarrel between Ishu and another student spiralled into violence when the latter, along with several accomplices, attacked him near the school gate. One of the attackers stabbed Ishu in the right thigh, causing critical injuries.

Police launched a swift response, deploying teams from the Anti Narcotics Squad and Special Staff to track down the suspects. As per ANI, all seven suspects have been taken into custody, and their roles and motives are under investigation. Ishu's body has been preserved for a post-mortem examination.

It may be recalled that Shakarpur had witnessed another act of deadly juvenile violence mere months ago. In September last year, a 16-year-old boy named Sachin was fatally stabbed after refusing to throw a party to celebrate his new mobile phone.

Sachin, a Shakarpur resident, was attacked by a group of acquaintances who fled the scene after the incident.

Both incidents highlight a troubling rise in youth violence in the area, raising concerns about safety and the need for preventive measures in schools and communities.