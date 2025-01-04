Delhi HC approves reduced NEET-PG percentile requirement for medical courses: Key changes ahead

The Delhi High Court has approved a reduction in the cut-off percentile for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) admissions to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programmes for 2024, as reported by the Times of India.

This landmark decision came after the Union of India’s counsel confirmed that the competent authority had granted the necessary relaxation, leading the court to dismiss the petitioner’s grievance.

Following the court’s ruling, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is expected to notify the National Medical Commission (NMC), which will then direct the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to announce the revised percentile. The exact reduction remains undisclosed.

Times of India also highlighted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the resignation deadline for Round 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) to 6.00 pm on January 8, aligning with state counselling schedules in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and possibly Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has postponed the CAP-3 schedule, with new dates to be announced soon.

Medical activist Brijesh Sutaria noted the increasing complexity of the counselling process due to conflicting updates and lack of clear guidance. Meanwhile, counsellor Sudha Shenoy emphasised the need for a streamlined process to ensure timely seat conversions, especially for reservation and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

Candidates eligible under the reduced cut-off can register for All India Round 3 counselling, expected to begin after January 8. States like Uttar Pradesh and Goa have released their counselling schedules, which may require adjustments to align with the updated All India timeline, as reported by the Times of India.