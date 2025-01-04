Delhi gov’t releases fresh guidelines for private school admissions under EWS, DG, CwSN, categories

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has introduced revised guidelines to streamline private school admissions for students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) categories for the academic year 2025-26.

These updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aim to enhance transparency and efficiency, as reported by NDTV.

The process begins with schools submitting data on their sanctioned strengths to the DoE website. Following this, seat availability will be determined and uploaded for public viewing within seven working days.

A detailed circular will announce the application period, which will culminate in a computerised draw of lots to select eligible candidates.

According to NDTV, shortlisted students will be notified via SMS, email, or phone calls. Document verification will be managed by 29 zonal teams trained in Right to Education (RTE) provisions.

They will scrutinise documents within 10 working days of the draw. If any discrepancies arise, applicants will have up to 15 working days to resolve them, with an additional five days allotted for non-reported candidates.

The DoE has stated that seats left vacant due to rejections or non-reporting will be reassigned through subsequent draws. Students with an annual family income of less than Rs 5,00,000 qualify for the EWS category, ensuring more inclusive educational opportunities.