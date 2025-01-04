CM Atishi praises Delhi’s educational progress under Kejriwal while snubbing PM Modi’s achievements

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena Singh launched a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to education in the national capital. Addressing the public today, Saturday, January 4, Atishi contrasted Modi’s ten-year tenure as PM with Arvind Kejriwal’s decade-long reforms in Delhi.

According to Free Press Journal, she questioned the modest scope of Modi’s recent announcement compared to Kejriwal’s extensive educational initiatives.

On Friday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three projects at Delhi University (DU): Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh; an academic block in Dwarka’s west campus; and another in Surajmal Vihar’s east campus.

He also criticised Kejriwal, accusing the Delhi government of underutilising central funds and undermining school education, Free Press Journal reported.

Responding to these claims, Atishi highlighted Kejriwal’s achievements. In a post on X (a social media platform), she wrote, “After being the Prime Minister of the country for 10 years, yesterday Modi ji laid the foundation stone of three colleges... In 2014, there were only 83,600 seats in Delhi government universities, which has now increased to 1,55,000.”