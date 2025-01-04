Children may soon be unable to create social media accounts without parental permission

Children under 18 may soon require parental consent to create social media accounts, as per the draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules released by the central government.

The draft, open for public consultation until February 18, proposes that data fiduciaries — entities determining the purpose and means of processing personal data — implement measures to verify parental consent before processing any child’s data, Hindustan Times reports.

Platforms like e-commerce, gaming, and social media will fall under this compliance category. The draft highlights the need to ensure that parents providing consent are identifiable adults. This verification could involve reliable identity documents or government-issued virtual tokens, as noted in the notification.

The rules, formulated under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, specify that non-compliance by data fiduciaries could lead to penalties up to Rs 250 crore. However, Hindustan Times notes that the draft doesn’t specify punitive measures for breaches concerning parental consent for children under 18.

The draft also addresses broader aspects of data governance, including individual consent processing and the functioning of authorities under the DPDP Act. It mandates fiduciaries to adopt due diligence and technical safeguards to ensure compliance, as per Hindustan Times.

Public input on these draft rules will guide their finalisation, signalling significant implications for children’s digital interactions and online data protection norms in India.