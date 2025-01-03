West Bengal: SLST 2016 candidates protest, demand resolution amid legal deadlock

Hundreds of school job aspirants staged a protest outside the West Bengal education department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, today, Friday, January 3, demanding swift appointments, as stated in a report by PTI. Despite clearing the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST), they remain in limbo due to ongoing legal complications.



Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the SLST in 2016 to compete for 25,000 vacant teaching positions. While 25,753 appointment letters were issued, the Calcutta High Court invalidated these appointments in April last year. The Supreme Court later stayed the order and is yet to deliver its verdict.



"Most of the 25,753 candidates had qualified in the SLST 2016 exams. However, they are faced with an uncertain future due to legal issues. Days and months have passed. How long will we wait? We want the uncertainty to end and join work," said Ujjwal Samanta, one of the protesters.



Another candidate, Meenakshi Dhara, highlighted the collective plight: "A small fraction of the 25,000-odd candidates were accused of taking unfair means in the exam, but all have been facing an uncertain future."



The protestors marched from Karunamoyee Crossing to Bikash Bhavan but were stopped by police near the building. Six representatives were allowed to meet senior school education department officials. In a symbolic act of despair, one protestor even shaved his head in public.



A senior education department official confirmed that the Supreme Court is expected to hear the case this month. "We cannot act as the matter is sub-judice. We will go by the advice and directive of the judiciary," the official stated.



Separately, another group of candidates demonstrated at Esplanade, briefly disrupting vehicular traffic in central Kolkata.