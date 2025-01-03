University of Delhi Foundation to distribute laptops and tablets to orphaned female students

The University of Delhi Foundation, under the aegis of the University of Delhi, will be distributing laptops and tablets to orphaned female students, single-parent female students and visually impaired students of the University of Delhi.

The event named Samarpan Samaroh, to be held in DU on January 4, will also witness the unveiling of a dedicated University Ambulance and the release of Commemorative Volume of Donor's Chronicle, 2024, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The event will be held at the Convention Hall, Vice Regal Lodge.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Key highlights of the event:

- Distribution of laptops under the Sashakt Beti and e-Drishti Projects

Project Sashakt Beti aims to empower female students by providing laptops for those who are either orphans or single-parent children with family incomes less than Rs 4 lakh to study at the university. The project not only facilitates remote learning but also enhances digital literacy.

Project e-Drishti provides tablets to enhance learning and research capabilities of the visually-impaired students.

- Launch of the University of Delhi Ambulance Marking another milestone

The University of Delhi will unveil its dedicated fully equipped ambulance donated by LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, which will ensure better healthcare access and emergency response for the faculty, staff and students of the University of Delhi.

The donation showcases the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation's commitment to enhancing health and safety infrastructure. 3.

- The book release Commemorative Volume of Donor's Chronicle, 2024

This special publication highlights the contributions and legacies of the esteemed donors to the university, showcasing the spirit of philanthropic oeuvre and excellence and giving it back to the community that has resulted in enriching its academic and infrastructural landscape, according to the report by The New Indian Express.