RRB ALP result 2024 live updates: Assistant loco pilot results expected soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the RRB ALP Result 2024 on its official website. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 can access their results through the official RRB website where they registered for the examination. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The RRB ALP CBT 1 examination was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024. Following the exam, the provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024, with candidates given until December 10, 2024, to raise objections.



The recruitment process consists of five stages:

1. CBT 1

2. CBT 2

3. Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

4. Document Verification (DV)

5. Medical Examination (ME)



It is important to note that there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd for incorrect answers in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. However, no negative marking is applicable in the CBAT.



This recruitment drive initially announced 5,696 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot positions but was later expanded to 18,799 in response to "additional demand received from Zonal Railways."



Steps to check RRB ALP result 2024:

1. Visit the official RRB website used during registration.

2. Open the ALP (CBT 1) result link under advertisement number CEN 01/2024.

3. Log in using your credentials.

4. View and download your results.



Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment results.