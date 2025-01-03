Railway board eases qualification criteria for Level-1 recruitment

The Railway Board has revised the minimum educational qualification for recruitment to Level-1 (previously Group D) posts, as stated in a report by the Economic Times.

Follolwing this, under the new norms, candidates who have passed Class X, hold an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) diploma or equivalent qualification or possess the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) are eligible to apply.



Moreover, previously, applicants for technical departments needed to have cleared Class X and possess either an ITI diploma or an NAC.



Additionally, in a written communication dated January 2, the board informed all railway zones about the decision, stating, "It has been decided by the Board that the minimum educational qualification for all future open market recruitments in Level-1 posts (including the upcoming CEN for Level-1 recruitment) will be 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT."



Furthermore, Level-1 posts in Indian Railways include roles such as assistants in various departments, pointsmen, and track maintainers.



In addition to this, the Railway Recruitment Board recently announced a notification to fill approximately 32,000 Level-1 positions. The application process will be conducted from January 23 to February 22.