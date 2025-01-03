Punjab PSC begins registration for PSCSCCE 2025 with 322 vacancies

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has officially commenced the application process for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (PSCSCCE) 2025.

According to Scroll, eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ppsc.gov.in , until January 31.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 322 vacancies across various positions, including 46 posts for Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), 17 for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 27 for Tehsildar, 121 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), and 49 for Block Development and Panchayat Officer, among others.

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria, which require a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and an age range of 21 to 37 years as of January 1, 2025. Reserved category candidates are eligible for upper-age relaxations.

As reported by Scroll, the application fee structure varies by category, with candidates from Ex-Servicemen, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) required to pay Rs 500. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Backward Class (BC) candidates need to pay Rs 750, while the fee for other categories is Rs 1,500.

The selection process comprises three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and an Interview round. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, registering under the PCS 2025 tab, and following the prescribed steps.

For more information on the recruitment, candidates can refer to the detailed instructions provided on PPSC's official website.