Prashant Kishor, Founder of the Jan Suraaj movement, has intensified his campaign against alleged malpractices in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams by beginning a fast unto death.

On Thursday, January 2, at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Kishor launched his protest days after issuing a 48-hour ultimatum to the Bihar government to act, as reported by The New Indian Express. The controversy stems from the Combined Competitive Exams conducted on December 13, which have been marred by allegations of leaked question papers.

Nearly 5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, with many expressing dissatisfaction after the BPSC announced a retest for over 10,000 candidates scheduled for January 4. Protestors claim this undermines fairness.

Kishor has called for a fresh examination and urged action against corrupt officials allegedly involved in selling posts. “Such corrupt officials must be identified and brought to justice,” Kishor declared, accusing the state government of ignoring broader systemic issues.

He further demanded a domicile policy reserving two-thirds of government jobs for Bihar residents, as reported by The New Indian Express. The protest has garnered attention as Kishor aims to position his fledgling political movement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The former poll strategist has also sought a white paper on competitive exams over the past decade, citing persistent issues such as question paper leaks. Within this context, a white paper refers to a detailed official report or document that outlines facts, findings, and potential solutions regarding the competitive exams conducted over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has distanced itself, citing BPSC’s autonomy. However, a senior minister’s recent statement denying evidence of leaks has fuelled tensions. Kishor, undeterred by criticism, called for officials responsible for police action on protestors earlier this week to be held accountable.