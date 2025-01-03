Political row erupts over inauguration of a college named after Savarkar

The announcement of inaugurating a brand new college named after right-wing ideologue VD Savarkar unleashed a political row with the Congress and its student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), demanding to rename it after late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, instead.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay the foundation stone for the Savarkar college today, Friday, January 3, the NSUI wrote a letter to the Prime Minister making three demands, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The demands included "A world-class college under the University of Delhi named after Dr. Manmohan Singh; a Central University dedicated to his name; Inclusion of his life journey -- from a post-Partition student to a global icon -- in academic curricula and political sphere."

"Dr. Singh's legacy as a scholar, economist, and public servant embodies resilience, merit, and dedication to public welfare. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honor his transformative vision," the letter read.

The Congress pointed out that there are numerous freedom fighters in the country and the government can choose from that pool.

Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain stated, "There were many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and freedom of the country. Had they named the college after either one of them, it would have been a tribute to them."

"But since the BJP has no leaders or icons, they are promoting and legitimising those who supported the British Raj," he added.

What are these three projects?

The Veer Savarkar College will be constructed in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the project, along with two other major initiatives for DU: An academic block in the eastern campus at Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi and another academic block in the western campus at Dwarka, according to the The New Indian Express report.

Combined, these projects represent an investment exceeding Rs 600 crore and aim to provide state-of-the-art facilities for education and research.

Meanwhile, commenting on it, the Vice-Chancellor of DU, Professor Yogesh Singh, said, "We couldn't be more proud to learn that now the University of Delhi will have campuses in all directions- North, South, East and West. The prime minister will be inaugurating these three projects tomorrow and his purpose is to offer affordable and good education to all students. Through these projects, we will create new seats and new opportunities for the students."

He further said, "The project will be completed in two years approximately and we thank the government for providing us a funding of Rs 600 crore for this entire project. We have made arrangements to live cast the footage when the PM will inaugurate the campuses."