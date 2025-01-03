PM Modi lays foundation for two new DU campuses, Veer Savarkar College

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, Friday, January 3, virtually laid the foundation stones for two new Delhi University (DU) campuses and a college named after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideologue Veer Savarkar. This was stated in a report by PTI.



With an investment of over Rs 600 crore, the project aims to enhance educational opportunities and upgrade infrastructure.



The ceremony, held at Ashok Vihar, also saw the launch of several other infrastructure projects for the national capital.



The new campuses — East Campus at Surajmal Vihar and West Campus at Dwarka Sector 22 — mark DU’s efforts to expand its reach across the city.



The East Campus, spread over 15.25 acres and costing Rs 373 crore, will house LLB (Bachelor of Laws), LLM (Master of Laws), and integrated five-year LLB programmes along with multidisciplinary courses. It will feature 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias, and common rooms, all within a built-up area of 59,618 square metres.



The West Campus, built for Rs 107 crore in its first phase, will include a 19,434.28-square-metre academic block with 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, seminar halls, and separate common rooms for boys and girls.



Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, located just five minutes from the West Campus.

The college, with a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, will offer facilities such as 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, departmental libraries, conference rooms, and a canteen.