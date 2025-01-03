NEET-PG 2024 Counselling: MCC extends resignation deadline for Rounds 1 and 2; Round 3 seat allotment tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for candidates to resign from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling Rounds 1 and 2. Candidates now have until 6.00 pm on January 8, 2025, to complete their resignation. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

The resignation link for NEET-PG 2024 counselling is active on the official MCC website, https://mcc.nic.in. The website states: “The resignation for Round 1 and Round 2 seats with forfeiture of the security deposit for PG Counselling 2024 is being extended up to 6.00 PM of January 8, 2025.”



Previously, candidates were allowed to resign from December 17 to December 26, 2024.



NEET-PG 2024 Counselling: Round 3 seat allotment

As per the official schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, January 4, 2025. Candidates allotted a seat in this round must report to their respective colleges between January 6 and January 13, 2025. The verification process is set to take place on January 14 and January 15, 2025.



Steps to check round 3 seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official MCC website: https://mcc.nic.in.

2. Under the NEET PG tab, click on the link for ‘NEET PG 2024 Round 3 seat allotment’ (once released).

3. A new page will open, displaying the result.

4. Download and save the allotment result for future reference.



Stay updated on the official MCC portal for further announcements.