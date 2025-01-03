Karnataka: Class X classmates stab friend for refusing to bring school bag

An Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) student was stabbed by three of his classmates from the Gokak government high school at Valmiki Ground Gokak on Thursday, January 2.

After the school closed for the day, Ravi Chinnav, Ashok Kankanwadi and Siddarth Mattikop, all Class X students who had reached Valmiki ground in the city, asked classmate Pradeep Bandivaddar to bring his bag from the classroom to which he refused, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Immediately, after that, a verbal duel took place between the four friends over Pradeep's denial to get his bag from the classroom. As the quarrel worsened, the three classmates allegedly stabbed Pradeep in the neck, hand and stomach and fled the spot.

The injured Pradeep, who was lying in a pool of blood, was immediately rushed to Gokak government hospital. For better medical treatment, he was later taken to Ganga Hospital in the town where his condition is being watched closely, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A team of Gokak police visited the hospital and collected information about the incident from the victim. Pradeep has said all those who attacked him were his classmates. All the accused are absconding and the police are on the hunt.