Faculty shortage and lack of resources seemingly cripple education at Government Medical College in Asifabad

Mounting frustration over a faculty shortage at the Government Medical College in Asifabad led students to stage a protest on Thursday, January 2, exposing critical gaps in the institution's infrastructure and academic resources.

The college, inaugurated in September 2023 by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, currently accommodates two batches of MBBS students. Both cohorts united to demand urgent action.

The Hindu reports that classes at the college are being conducted predominantly by interns and Senior Residents (SRs), a practice students say compromises the quality of their education.

"Interns and SRs, despite their knowledge, lack the teaching skills necessary for us to grasp [difficult] concepts," lamented a second-year MBBS student.

Adding to their woes is the absence of essential departments such as Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dermatology, and Ophthalmology. In the Forensic Medicine department, students revealed a stark deficiency in resources:

"We have not received a single cadaver for dissection. The National Medical Commission (NMC) mandates a minimum of eight cadavers, but we have none," a student said.

As reported by The Hindu, sanitation issues, lack of professors, and insufficient lab equipment were also highlighted in a detailed representation submitted to the principal and the District Collector.

Principal Dr Sri Lakshmi admitted that the institution faces a dire shortage of faculty. “Currently, we have only four teachers, which is far below the required number,” she stated.

The guidelines set by the NMC stipulate that a college with 100 MBBS seats should have 82 faculty members for the first year and 117 for the second year. Attempts to contact the Director of Medical Education Dr N Vani for comments were unsuccessful, as reported by The Hindu.