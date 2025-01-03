CUET-PG 2025 registration begins: Key dates, application process, and tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025.

According to MoneyControl, candidates can apply online until February 1 to secure their chance at admissions to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions. The exams will be conducted between March 13 and March 31.

Important dates

Application window: January 2 to February 1 (up to 11.50 pm)

Fee payment deadline: February 2 (up to 11.50 pm)

Correction window: February 3 to February 5

City announcement: First week of March

Admit cards: Four days before the exam date

Steps to apply

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Click on “CUET-PG 2025” and choose “New Registration”.

Fill in all required details carefully.

Submit the form and keep a copy for reference.

The Ministry of Education, along with the University Grants Commission (UGC), has entrusted the NTA to conduct CUET-PG since 2022, standardising postgraduate admissions across state, deemed, and private universities. MoneyControl highlights that the process is aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness.

Applicants are advised to complete registrations early and review the guidelines to avoid errors. For updates, refer to the official website regularly.