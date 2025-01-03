Chennai: Engineering student from AP swept away at Marina on New Year

A 17-year-old engineering student went missing after he was swept away by strong waves at the Marina Beach on Wednesday, January 1. He was part of a group of 12 friends who were celebrating the New Year on the beach.

Four of his friends, who were also caught in the waves, were rescued by fishermen who heard their cries for help, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The missing student, identified as Santhosh Reddy, was a first-year student at an engineering college in Thandalam, Kancheepuram. He hails from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the shifts for security personnel stationed at the beach to prevent accidents ended on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, Santhosh and his friends entered the water to continue their celebrations, joining a crowd of about 30 others who were playing in the sea.

Eyewitnesses reported that a sudden, large wave engulfed five of the students, including Santhosh. They were unable to swim and started shouting for help.

Several nearby fishermen immediately jumped into the water and pulled out four of the students to safety. Despite their best efforts, they could not rescue Santhosh.

A search operation was launched by the Anna Square Police and the Coastal Security Group, but it had to be suspended in the evening due to poor visibility, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The search resumed on Thursday, January 2, but the body has not yet been found. "We have not yet located Santhosh Reddy," an officer said. A case has been filed.