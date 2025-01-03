AP cabinet approves launch of Thalliki Vandanam from next academic year

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet has decided to launch Thalliki Vandanam — a scheme offering Rs 15,000 in financial aid to mothers of school-going children — from the next academic year.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, January 2, the cabinet also approved the implementation of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme to provide financial support to farmers, along with the next installment of funds to be deposited by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As part of this initiative, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had promised to extend Rs 20,000 to farmers per year.

Both schemes were part of the Six Guarantees promised by the TDP and its allies ahead of the elections. While the government launched Deepam 2.0 on Diwali, it is expected to introduce the free travel scheme for women from Ugadi.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved investment proposals amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh crore, which were cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The Cabinet also decided to allocate space to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the establishment of a development centre at Millennium IT Towers in Visakhapatnam.