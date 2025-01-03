‘AI’s gonna take our jobs’: Anupam Mittal predicts a laid-back 2025

The Times of India reports that Mittal’s unconventional wish drew both laughs and sharp remarks online. The debate traces back to Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, who recently encouraged young Indians to adopt a 70-hour work week to compete globally.

Citing examples from nations like Japan, South Korea, and China, Murthy argued that such dedication has propelled these economies forward.

However, as TOI highlights, critics have raised concerns about the toll on mental health, quality of life, and demographic challenges faced by these countries due to their gruelling work cultures.

Mittal’s playful tone struck a chord online. “Let’s just hope AI doesn’t demand a salary too,” one user quipped underneath his post. Another said, “AI in 2025: You did the 70-hour work week; we’ll do 70 minutes!”

While some found his New Year message amusing, others jokingly speculated whether Murthy might respond to the jab.