UGC NET December 2024 exam begins tomorrow: Key guidelines, shift timings, instructions

As the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET) December 2024 exam is set to begin tomorrow, January 3, and continue until January 16, 2025, covering 85 subjects, candidates must be well-prepared and familiar with the exam schedule and guidelines, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam will take place in two shifts at designated centres nationwide. Here, we provide all the critical details about shift timings, reporting times, and essential instructions to ensure a smooth exam experience.



UGC NET December 2024 exam guidelines

Candidates gearing up for the UGC NET December 2024 exam should review these important guidelines to avoid any last-minute issues:



- Carry essential documents: Bring a printed copy of your UGC - NET admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID. The ID must include your photograph and date of birth. Acceptable IDs include Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar, voter ID, driving license, PAN card, passport, or an ID issued by your university/college/school.



- Ensure admit card clarity: Verify that your photograph and signature are visible on the printed admit card.



- Arrive early: Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time for identification and frisking.



- Avoid prohibited items: Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators, are strictly banned.



- Do not bring personal stationery: The exam authority will provide all necessary materials such as pens and rough sheets.

- Follow food restrictions: Consuming food or beverages inside the examination hall is not permitted.

- Adhere to rules: Any cheating or disruptive behaviour will result in immediate disqualification.



- Exit after completion: Leave the exam hall only after completing the test and adhering to exit instructions.



UGC NET December 2024 exam shift timings

The UGC NET December 2024 exam will be held from January 3 to 16, 2025, in two shifts:

- Shift 1: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

- Shift 2: 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm



Candidates must reach their exam centres at least one hour before their respective shifts to complete the verification process on time.



Items to avoid bringing to the UGC NET Exam

To ensure a hassle-free exam experience and prevent disqualification, refrain from bringing the following prohibited items to the exam centre:



- Electronic gadgets: Mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, or any other electronic devices.

- Stationery items: Personal pens, rough sheets, or notebooks.

- Food and beverages: Snacks, drinks, or any edible items.

- Bags and wallets: Large bags, purses, or wallets.

- Books and study materials: Any reference books, notes, or printed material.



By adhering to these guidelines and avoiding restricted items, candidates can focus on performing their best in the exam.