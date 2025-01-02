Telangana: Women officers asked to spend a night, interact with students & staff at girls’ residential schools

To ensure the well-being of students, the Telangana government has directed Women All India Service (AIS) officers to undertake regular inspections at residential schools for girls, including mandatory night stays, and directly interact with students to assess the quality of facilities and services.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect on Wednesday, January 1.

The memo said the visits should include a mandatory night stay at the institutions to allow officers to engage directly with students and staff, assess the facilities, and identify any gaps in the functioning of the schools, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A comprehensive review of the academic, infrastructural and welfare aspects of the schools is to be conducted during each visit, it added.

Officers must submit a detailed report to the department concerned within seven days of their visit.

Additional collectors to monitor schools, hostels

Additionally, the state government has entrusted the responsibility of overseeing residential schools, gurukulams, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), government schools and hostels to Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) in their respective districts.

The orders specify that the officials must ensure the maintenance and adequacy of infrastructure, including classrooms, hostels, dormitories, sanitation facilities and dining arrangements.

They are also responsible for ensuring that academic standards align with the guidelines issued by the departments concerned.

Furthermore, the orders mandate that Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) spend at least one night every fortnight at hostels and residential schools.

During their stay, they should engage directly with students, teachers and staff to understand on-the-ground challenges and assess the quality of services. They are also expected to guide institutional heads.

The observations from these visits should be documented and included in the monthly progress reports, the chief secretary instructed.

The orders further state that Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) will now serve as the chairperson of the district purchase committee, which is responsible for procuring food items for residential schools, KGBVs and hostels.

They must monitor strict adherence to the prescribed menu, ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), verify the quality, quantity and timely delivery of meals during inspections and night stays and take corrective action when necessary, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Lastly, the officials are required to submit monthly progress reports to the district collector and to the departments overseeing the residential schools and hostels.