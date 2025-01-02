SSC MTS result 2024 live updates: Awaiting declaration

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to declare the SSC MTS Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) will be able to access their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in once they are announced. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



As of now, the commission has not provided any specific updates on the result announcement date.



The SSC MTS and Havaldar written examinations were conducted from September 30, 2024, to November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) consisted of two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, held on the same day. The questions were objective and multiple-choice. Notably, the second session included a negative marking scheme where 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.



Steps to check SSC MTS result:

1. Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in2. Navigate to the Results section.

3. Open the MTS and Havaldar result page.

4. Download the PDF.

5. Search for your result using your roll number.



Key Details about the answer key:

The provisional answer key for the examination was released on November 29, 2024, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until December 2, 2024.



Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is set to fill 9,583 vacancies, which include:

- 6,144 posts for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)

- 3,439 posts for Havaldar



Stay tuned for the latest updates, direct result links, and other important details.